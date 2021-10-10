Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,155 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

