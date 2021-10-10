AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

