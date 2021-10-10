American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after buying an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after buying an additional 1,053,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

American International Group stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

