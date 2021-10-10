Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 271.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,005,107 shares of company stock worth $1,759,457,184. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

