Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 29th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of RNP stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.43.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
