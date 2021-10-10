KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by 320.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

KBH stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

