Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 27th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of INSI stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

