Boston Partners Cuts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

