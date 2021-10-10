Boston Partners Sells 592 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Hooker Furniture worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $26.84 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

