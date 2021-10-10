Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Suzano by 33.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 529,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $38,359,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Suzano in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.