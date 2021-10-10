16,589 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.