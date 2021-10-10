10,745 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

ATEN opened at $13.35 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

