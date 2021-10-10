XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,418 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,005,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

PTEN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

