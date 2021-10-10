Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO opened at $9.00 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.