Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $214.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $181.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $194.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

