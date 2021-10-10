Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $119,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.