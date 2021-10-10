AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.