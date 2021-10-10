Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

