Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

