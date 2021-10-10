Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $45.57

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Flowserve by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

