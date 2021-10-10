uPlexa 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,524.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $551,565.66 and $1,524.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

