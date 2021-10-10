Boston Partners Purchases 3,198 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $18.10 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.