Boston Partners Buys 21,051 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of China Yuchai International worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 179,450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYD opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

