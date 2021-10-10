Boston Partners Sells 335,315 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 335,315 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.