Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $498.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $560.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

