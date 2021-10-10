Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $652.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.