Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,067.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,039.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

