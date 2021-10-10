United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.81 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

