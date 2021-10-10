Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

