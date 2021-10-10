BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $44.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.