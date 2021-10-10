Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 345 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 16,745.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,436,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

