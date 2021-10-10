13,300 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 121.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Invitae stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

