Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $34,138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $20,359,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $22,582,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $19,384,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

