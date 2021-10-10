Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,100 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of ARNA opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.