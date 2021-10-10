Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 358.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period.

MGC opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.05. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.77 and a twelve month high of $161.52.

