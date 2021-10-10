Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

