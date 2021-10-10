Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

