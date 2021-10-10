Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

