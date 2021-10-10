Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,420,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,709,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

