Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,678 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705,014 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 668,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $25,030,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

