Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.9% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jamf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jamf by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAMF. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last 90 days.

BATS:JAMF opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.