Thor Mining (LON:THR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,752,259 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

About Thor Mining (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

