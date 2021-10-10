M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $158.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 47.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

