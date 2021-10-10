NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $39.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. NETGEAR has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $104,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

