Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.24 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.40 ($0.14). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14), with a volume of 35,227 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of £52.95 million and a PE ratio of -26.75.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

