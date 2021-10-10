Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 6,354.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.