AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.