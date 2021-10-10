10,824 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

