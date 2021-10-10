Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,457.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $337.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.59 and its 200-day moving average is $322.82.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

