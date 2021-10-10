Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.42. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

